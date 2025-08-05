J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd eases for fifth straight session

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 1693.4, down 1.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 32.24% in last one year as compared to a 2.63% rally in NIFTY and a 1.59% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1693.4, down 1.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 24624.55. The Sensex is at 80672.42, down 0.43%.J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd has gained around 3.71% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22153.8, down 1.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.34 lakh shares in last one month.