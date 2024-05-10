Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Citadel Realty & Developers consolidated net profit rises 33.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Citadel Realty &amp; Developers consolidated net profit rises 33.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 12.86% to Rs 0.79 crore

Net profit of Citadel Realty & Developers rose 33.33% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.86% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.75% to Rs 1.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.41% to Rs 3.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.790.70 13 3.172.82 12 OPM %91.1485.71 -91.8090.43 - PBDT0.360.30 20 1.531.36 13 PBT0.360.30 20 1.531.36 13 NP0.280.21 33 1.151.02 13

First Published: May 10 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

