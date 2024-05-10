Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Par Drugs & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 7.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Par Drugs &amp; Chemicals standalone net profit rises 7.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 6.82% to Rs 22.82 crore

Net profit of Par Drugs & Chemicals rose 7.83% to Rs 3.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.82% to Rs 22.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.98% to Rs 14.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.11% to Rs 95.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 95.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales22.8224.49 -7 95.6495.75 0 OPM %26.7322.01 -23.8719.01 - PBDT6.005.39 11 22.9618.31 25 PBT5.114.54 13 19.5215.08 29 NP3.723.45 8 14.5011.33 28

