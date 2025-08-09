CitiPort Financial Services standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 111.11% to Rs 0.19 crore

Net profit of CitiPort Financial Services rose 700.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 111.11% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.190.0973.6833.330.110.010.110.010.080.01

