Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Happy Forgings consolidated net profit rises 2.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Happy Forgings consolidated net profit rises 2.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales rise 3.61% to Rs 353.80 crore

Net profit of Happy Forgings rose 2.96% to Rs 65.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 63.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.61% to Rs 353.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 341.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales353.80341.47 4 OPM %28.5928.58 -PBDT109.20103.84 5 PBT88.6485.82 3 NP65.6963.80 3

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

