Happy Forgings consolidated net profit rises 2.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Happy Forgings rose 2.96% to Rs 65.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 63.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.61% to Rs 353.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 341.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.353.80341.4728.5928.58109.20103.8488.6485.8265.6963.80

