IFGL Refractories consolidated net profit declines 56.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.52% to Rs 454.01 crore

Net profit of IFGL Refractories declined 56.15% to Rs 10.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.52% to Rs 454.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 414.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.454.01414.547.9311.1234.3750.4115.1733.3310.8124.65

