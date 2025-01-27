City Union Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

City Union Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 165.56, down 1.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 15.45% in last one year as compared to a 5.22% rally in NIFTY and a 1.1% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

City Union Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 165.56, down 1.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.96% on the day, quoting at 22871.55. The Sensex is at 75485.37, down 0.93%.City Union Bank Ltd has lost around 4% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which City Union Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23750.45, down 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.02 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 11.76 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

