Jindal Steel & Power Ltd down for fifth straight session

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 857.65, down 2.85% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.96% on the day, quoting at 22871.55. The Sensex is at 75485.37, down 0.93%.Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has lost around 6.6% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8438.8, down 2.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 17.6 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

