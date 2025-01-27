Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 2811.35, down 1.61% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 26.79% in last one year as compared to a 5.22% rally in NIFTY and a 5.42% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2811.35, down 1.61% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.96% on the day, quoting at 22871.55. The Sensex is at 75485.37, down 0.93%.Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd has lost around 12.16% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8438.8, down 2.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15196 shares today, compared to the daily average of 33005 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 39.28 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

