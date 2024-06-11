Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gland Pharma Ltd gains for fifth session

Gland Pharma Ltd gains for fifth session

Image
Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 1:19 PM IST
Gland Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1903.6, up 0.86% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 99.24% in last one year as compared to a 25.46% gain in NIFTY and a 54.03% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Gland Pharma Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1903.6, up 0.86% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23337.55. The Sensex is at 76691.49, up 0.26%. Gland Pharma Ltd has added around 7.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Gland Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19774.7, up 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 29.78 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

