Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd spurts 2.46%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1603.7, up 2.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 64.04% in last one year as compared to a 29.37% gain in NIFTY and a 59.35% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1603.7, up 2.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 22091.6. The Sensex is at 72819.71, up 0.25%. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd has added around 2.72% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18582.6, up 1.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1603.35, up 2.39% on the day. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is up 64.04% in last one year as compared to a 29.37% gain in NIFTY and a 59.35% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 91.12 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

