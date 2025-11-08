CL Educate consolidated net profit rises 48.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 68.39% to Rs 164.35 crore

Net profit of CL Educate rose 48.71% to Rs 5.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 68.39% to Rs 164.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 97.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.164.3597.6014.4111.0115.1711.975.377.765.193.49

