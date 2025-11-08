Ram Info consolidated net profit rises 1185.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 194.28% to Rs 11.83 crore

Net profit of Ram Info rose 1185.71% to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 194.28% to Rs 11.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.11.834.0220.0312.442.711.161.830.231.800.14

