Neuland Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 194.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 65.45% to Rs 514.27 crore

Net profit of Neuland Laboratories rose 194.91% to Rs 96.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 65.45% to Rs 514.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 310.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.514.27310.8430.2520.02151.9865.50129.4449.4296.8532.84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News