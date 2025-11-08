Mamata Machinery standalone net profit rises 2430.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.74% to Rs 40.36 crore

Net profit of Mamata Machinery rose 2430.77% to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.74% to Rs 40.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 39.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.40.3639.6710.900.085.441.064.730.573.290.13

