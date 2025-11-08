Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mamata Machinery standalone net profit rises 2430.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Mamata Machinery standalone net profit rises 2430.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 1.74% to Rs 40.36 crore

Net profit of Mamata Machinery rose 2430.77% to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.74% to Rs 40.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 39.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales40.3639.67 2 OPM %10.900.08 -PBDT5.441.06 413 PBT4.730.57 730 NP3.290.13 2431

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

