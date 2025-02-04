Classic Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 80.00% to Rs 0.18 croreNet profit of Classic Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 80.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.180.10 80 OPM %77.7860.00 -PBDT0.150 0 PBT0.150 0 NP0.150 0
