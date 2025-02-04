Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Classic Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Classic Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 80.00% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of Classic Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 80.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.180.10 80 OPM %77.7860.00 -PBDT0.150 0 PBT0.150 0 NP0.150 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jayabharat Credit reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Global Health consolidated net profit rises 15.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Tata Power Company consolidated net profit rises 8.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Nifty regains 23,700 mark as Trump puts Canada-Mexico tariffs on ice

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index records a surge of 2.72%, NIFTY climbs 1.62%

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story