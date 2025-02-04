Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index records a surge of 2.72%, NIFTY climbs 1.62%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index records a surge of 2.72%, NIFTY climbs 1.62%

Image
Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 5:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty PSE index ended up 2.72% at 8944.55 today. The index has lost 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd jumped 5.70%, REC Ltd gained 5.39% and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd added 5.34%. The Nifty PSE index has decreased 3.00% over last one year compared to the 9.04% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index increased 2.41% and Nifty Infrastructure index added 2.40% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 1.62% to close at 23739.25 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 1.81% to close at 78583.81 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nexus Select Trust standalone net profit rises 9.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Shree Ganesh Biotech India standalone net profit rises 755.56% in the December 2024 quarter

CL Educate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.64 crore in the December 2024 quarter

IITL Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.21 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sterling Tools consolidated net profit rises 0.15% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story