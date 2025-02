Global Health consolidated net profit rises 15.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.79% to Rs 943.44 crore

Net profit of Global Health rose 15.59% to Rs 142.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 123.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.79% to Rs 943.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 836.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.943.44836.4525.2025.82237.51216.35189.07172.37142.91123.64

