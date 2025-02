Tata Power Company consolidated net profit rises 8.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.05% to Rs 15391.06 crore

Net profit of Tata Power Company rose 8.15% to Rs 1030.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 953.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.05% to Rs 15391.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 14651.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.15391.0614651.0020.0116.502497.682415.031456.691488.761030.70953.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News