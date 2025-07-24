Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd Slides 0.63%

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd has lost 2.97% over last one month compared to 3.53% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.88% rise in the SENSEX

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd lost 0.63% today to trade at Rs 337.8. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.25% to quote at 60153.47. The index is up 3.53 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd decreased 0.58% and Blue Star Ltd lost 0.31% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 0.82 % over last one year compared to the 3.28% surge in benchmark SENSEX.