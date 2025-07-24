Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd Slides 0.63%

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd Slides 0.63%

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd has lost 2.97% over last one month compared to 3.53% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.88% rise in the SENSEX

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd lost 0.63% today to trade at Rs 337.8. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.25% to quote at 60153.47. The index is up 3.53 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd decreased 0.58% and Blue Star Ltd lost 0.31% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 0.82 % over last one year compared to the 3.28% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd has lost 2.97% over last one month compared to 3.53% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.88% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1265 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.19 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 483.65 on 02 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 303 on 07 Apr 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

