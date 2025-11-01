Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coal India announces change in CMD

Coal India announces change in CMD

Image
Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

With effect from 01 November 2025

Coal India announced that the Ministry of Coal vide letter dated 31 October 2025 has communicated the entrustment of additional charge of the post of Chairman cum Managing Director, CIL to Sanoj Kumar Jha, IAS, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal, for a initial period of 03 months w.e.f. 1st November' 2025 or till the appointment of regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earliest.

Further, P. M. Prasad on attaining the age of superannuation has relinquished the charge of Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) of Coal India Limited with effect from 1 November' 2025 (F/N).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TVS Motor sells 5.43 lakh units in Oct'25; records 11% YoY growth

GHCL consolidated net profit declines 31.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Triveni Glass reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the September 2025 quarter

DCB Bank rallies after Q2 PAT rises 18% YoY

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Oct sales volumes jump 27%

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story