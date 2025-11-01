Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Oct sales volumes jump 27%

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles' sales in the domestic & international market for October 2025 stood at 61,295 units, compared to 48,423 units during October 2024, recording a growth of 26.6%.

Domestic sales stood at 61,134 units (up 27% YoY) and international business was at 161 units (down 44.9% YoY).

Total sales comprised of EV sales of 9,286 units (up 73.4% YoY).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News