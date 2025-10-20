Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DCB Bank rallies after Q2 PAT rises 18% YoY

DCB Bank rallies after Q2 PAT rises 18% YoY

Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
DCB Bank surged 14.52% to Rs 147.50 after net profit rose 18.29% to Rs 183.91 crore on 13.30% increase in total income to Rs 2,008.84 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

Net interest income grew 17.09% YoY to Rs 596 crore for the quarter ended on 30 September 2025.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 1,568.03 crore as on September 2025 as against Rs 1,553.63 crore as on June 2025 and Rs 1,496.64 crore as on September 2024.

The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances stood at Rs 2.91 crore as on September 2025 as against Rs 2.98 crore as on June 2025 and Rs 3.29 crore as on September 2024.

The ratio of net NPAs to net advances stood at Rs 1.21 crore as on September 2025 as against Rs 1.22 crore as on June 2025 and Rs 1.17 crore as on September 2024.

The bank's provisions and contingencies rose 32.74% to Rs 60.53 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024. The Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) as on 30 September 2025 was at 74.15% and PCR without considering Gold Loans NPAs was at 74.81%.

Deposits as of September 2025 were Rs 64,777 crore, an increase of 18.79% over September 2024. Net advances as of September 2025 were Rs 52,975 crore, an increase of 19.14% over September 2024. CASA ratio stood at 23.52% as on September 2025 as against 23.32% as on June 2025 and 25.61% as on September 2024.

Capital Adequacy continues to be strong and as on September 30, 2025, the Capital Adequacy Ratio was at 16.41% (with Tier I at 13.97% and Tier II at 2.44% as per Basel III norms).

Praveen Kutty, Managing Director & CEO said, "The growth of deposits and advances continues to be strong. Strides made in reduction of cost of deposits and cost of borrowing has helped in NIM uptick. The rigor on employee productivity and technology adoption is driving down the Cost to Average Assets for the fifth consecutive quarters. Improved collections and recovery have resulted in much lower credit costs. We expect this momentum to continue in the coming quarters as well."

DCB Bank is a new generation private sector bank with 468 branches across 20 states and 2 union territories. It is a scheduled commercial bank regulated by the Reserve Bank of India. The banks business segments are retail, micro-SMEs, SMEs, mid-corporate, microfinance institutions (MFI), agriculture, commodities, government, public sector, indian banks, co- operative banks and non banking finance companies (NBFC).

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

