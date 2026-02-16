Coal India capex on solar increases to Rs 961 cr ending January FY 2026

Reflecting Coal India's (CIL) focus on scaling up solar power capacity addition, as an alternative green energy source, the company's capital expenditure on solar initiatives shot up to Rs.961 crore ending January FY 2026.

This is 132% target satisfaction against the progressive target of Rs. 729 crore till January 2026. In the process, it had also surpassed FY 2026, capex target, under solar projects, which was pegged at Rs.957 crore.

On a year-on-year comparison, the capex on solar till January 2026 surged ahead by more than double to 2.33 times against Rs.412 crore.

Currently, the cost of setting up 1 MW of solar capacity hovers around Rs. 4 crore to Rs. 4.5 crore, which is a slide down from earlier Rs. 5.5 crore to Rs. 6 crore per MW.

Solar power lists high on CIL's diversification portfolio. Among the cleaner energy sources solar will play a pivotal role in future and we are laying the groundwork to remain relevant in the country's energy sector. We are actively participating in solar auctions, as well. said a senior executive of the company. CIL is aiming to be a Net-Zero entity through installation of 3,000 MW of renewable solar capacity by FY 2028. Till December 2025, CIL and its subsidiaries have set up renewable energy capacity installation of around 247 MW which is expected to go up to 675 MW by the current fiscal's closure. The upcoming capacity addition includes two major solar power projects in Gujarat, 100 MW in Patan and 300 MW in Khavda.