Coal India Ltd soars 2.61%, Gains for third straight session

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 506.9, up 2.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 121.31% in last one year as compared to a 25.71% gain in NIFTY and a 65.47% gain in the Nifty Energy index. Coal India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 506.9, up 2.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.27% on the day, quoting at 24715.05. The Sensex is at 80979.62, up 1.17%. Coal India Ltd has added around 8.53% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42770.3, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 88.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 101.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 505.5, up 2.39% on the day. Coal India Ltd is up 121.31% in last one year as compared to a 25.71% gain in NIFTY and a 65.47% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 19.24 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

