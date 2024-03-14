Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coal India Ltd Surges 2.01%

Coal India Ltd Surges 2.01%

Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Coal India Ltd has lost 5.99% over last one month compared to 0.91% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 1.42% rise in the SENSEX

Coal India Ltd gained 2.01% today to trade at Rs 425.3. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 0.06% to quote at 26366.56. The index is down 0.91 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vedanta Ltd increased 1.77% and Hindalco Industries Ltd added 1.32% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 34.69 % over last one year compared to the 26.09% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Coal India Ltd has lost 5.99% over last one month compared to 0.91% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 1.42% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 51735 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.1 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 487.75 on 16 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 207.7 on 27 Mar 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Metal shares rise

Metal shares gain

Metal shares rise

Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks edge lower

Board of Valor Estate allots 3.56 cr equity shares under QIP issue

Cintra (subsidiary of Ferrovial) to acquire 24% stake in IRB Infrastructure Trust

Outcome of board meeting of IRB Infrastructure Developers

Indices edge lower; breadth positive

Reliance Industries inks deal to acquire 13.01% stake in Viacom18

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story