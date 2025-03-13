Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Kolte Patil Developers approves preferential allotment of 1.26 cr equity shares

Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 13 March 2025

The Board of Kolte Patil Developers at its meeting held on 13 March 2024 has approved the preferential allotment of 1,26,75,685 equity shares (14.3% equity stake) of face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 329 per share aggregating to Rs 417.03 crore to BREP Asia III India Holding Co VII Pte. (Acquirer), for cash consideration on private placement basis.

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

