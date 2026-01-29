Associate Sponsors

Coal India Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 1:18 PM IST
Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 449.6, up 1.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.76% in last one year as compared to a 8.83% jump in NIFTY and a 6.18% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Coal India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 449.6, up 1.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 25302.45. The Sensex is at 82334.29, down 0.01%. Coal India Ltd has gained around 12.96% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34685.45, up 1.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 80.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 101.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 448.25, up 1.75% on the day. Coal India Ltd is up 16.76% in last one year as compared to a 8.83% jump in NIFTY and a 6.18% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 12.88 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 1:18 PM IST

