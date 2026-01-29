CESC Ltd gains for third straight session

CESC Ltd is quoting at Rs 145.38, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.71% in last one year as compared to a 8.83% jump in NIFTY and a 6.18% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

CESC Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 145.38, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 25302.45. The Sensex is at 82334.29, down 0.01%. CESC Ltd has slipped around 11.99% in last one month.