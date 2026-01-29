Associate Sponsors

CESC Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 1:18 PM IST
CESC Ltd is quoting at Rs 145.38, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.71% in last one year as compared to a 8.83% jump in NIFTY and a 6.18% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

CESC Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 145.38, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 25302.45. The Sensex is at 82334.29, down 0.01%. CESC Ltd has slipped around 11.99% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which CESC Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34685.45, up 1.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 22.48 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 1:18 PM IST

