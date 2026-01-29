Tata Power Company Ltd up for third straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 363, up 2.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.08% in last one year as compared to a 8.83% jump in NIFTY and a 6.18% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34685.45, up 1.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 41.3 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 365.3, up 2.25% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd is up 3.08% in last one year as compared to a 8.83% jump in NIFTY and a 6.18% jump in the Nifty Energy index.