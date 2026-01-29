NTPC Ltd spurts 2.3%

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 356.05, up 2.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.23% in last one year as compared to a 8.83% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.18% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

NTPC Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 356.05, up 2.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 25302.45. The Sensex is at 82334.29, down 0.01%. NTPC Ltd has risen around 9.59% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34685.45, up 1.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 133.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 109.54 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 357, up 2.73% on the day. NTPC Ltd is up 10.23% in last one year as compared to a 8.83% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.18% spurt in the Nifty Energy index. The PE of the stock is 16.95 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.