Maruti Suzuki reports 4% YoY fall in August auto sales

Image
Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India has recorded total auto sales of 181,782 units in August 2024, which is lower by 4% as compared with 189,082 units sold in August 2023.

While the companys total domestic sales declined by 5% to 155,779 units, total exports improved by 4% to 26,003 units in August 2024 over August 2023.

Separately, Maruti Suzuki India said that the company has announced a reduction in prices of select variants of Alto Kl0 and S-Presso w.e.f. today i.e. 02 September 2024.

"Price of S-Presso LXI Petrol has been reduced by Rs 2,000 and Price of Alto K10 VXI Petrol has been reduced by Rs 6,500, the company said in a statement.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The auto major company reported 46.87% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 3649.9 crore on 9.91% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 35,531 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.24% to currently trade at Rs 12391.20 on the BSE.

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

