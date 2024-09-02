Maruti Suzuki reports 4% YoY fall in August auto sales

Maruti Suzuki India has recorded total auto sales of 181,782 units in August 2024, which is lower by 4% as compared with 189,082 units sold in August 2023.

While the companys total domestic sales declined by 5% to 155,779 units, total exports improved by 4% to 26,003 units in August 2024 over August 2023.

Separately, Maruti Suzuki India said that the company has announced a reduction in prices of select variants of Alto Kl0 and S-Presso w.e.f. today i.e. 02 September 2024.

"Price of S-Presso LXI Petrol has been reduced by Rs 2,000 and Price of Alto K10 VXI Petrol has been reduced by Rs 6,500, the company said in a statement.