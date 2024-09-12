GE T&D India gains on bagging order worth 155 million euros

GE T&D India added 2.13% to Rs 1,760 after the company received orders aggregating to 155 million Euros from Grid solutions, Middle East FZE, Dubai and SAS France. The company has received contract from Grid solutions, SAS France for supply and supervision of high voltage products. The said project is worth 100 million euros. The project will be executed in 2029. The company has received contract from Grid solutions, SAS France for supply and supervision of high voltage products. The said project is worth 100 million euros. The project will be executed in 2029. The company has also secured order from Grid Solutions Middle East FZE, Dubai, for supply and supervision of high voltage products. The order is worth 55 million euros. The project will be executed over a period of 5 years. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The order has been received from group company and these products will form a part of overall project being executed by group company for end customer.

GE T&D India is the listed entity of GE Vernovas Electrification business in India. With over 100 years of presence in the country, GE T&D India is a leading player in the power transmission and distribution business.

The companys profit after tax was at Rs 134.5 crore as against Rs 28.2 crore in the quarter ended June 2023. Revenue was Rs 960 crore, against Rs 720 crore in the quarter ended June 2023, up 34.0%.

