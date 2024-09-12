Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Cabinet approves Modification of scheme of Budgetary Support for Hydro Electric Projects

Cabinet approves Modification of scheme of Budgetary Support for Hydro Electric Projects

Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 11:51 AM IST
The Union Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Power for modification of the scheme of budgetary support for the cost of Enabling Infrastructure for Hydro Electric Projects (HEP) with a total outlay of Rs.12461 crore. The scheme would be implemented from FY 2024-25 to FY 2031-32. The Government of India has been taking several policy initiatives to address the issues impeding Hydro Power development, viz., remote locations, hilly areas, lack of infrastructure etc. To promote the hydro power sector and to make it more viable, the Cabinet in March, 2019, approved measures, namely declaring large hydro power projects as Renewable Energy sources, Hydro Power Purchase Obligations (HPOs), tariff rationalization measures through escalating tariff, budgetary support for flood moderation in storage HEP and budgetary support for the cost of enabling infrastructure, i.e., construction of roads and bridges.

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

