Coal Production Grows 10.30% To 99.73 Million Tonne Production in January 2024

The production of Coal India Limited (CIL) has risen to 78.41 MT in the month of January 2024 marking a growth of 9.09 % as compared to 71.88 MT in January 2023. The Cumulative Coal Production (up to January 2024) has seen commendable leap of 784.11MT (Provisional) in FY 23-24 as compared to 698.99 MT during the same period in FY 22-23, with a growth of 12.18%.
Coal dispatch witnessed a significant boost in January 2024, touching 87.37 MT, compared to 82.02 MT recorded in January 2023, with a growth rate of 6.52%. At the same time, Coal India Limited (CIL) dispatch demonstrated outstanding performance, reaching 67.56 MT in January 2024, compared to 64.45 MT in January 2023, representing a growth of 4.83%. The Cumulative Coal dispatch (up to January 2024) stood at 797.66 MT (Provisional) in FY 23-24, compared to 719.78 MT during the corresponding period in FY 22-23, with a commendable growth of 10.82%.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
As on 31.01.2024, the coal stock held by coal companies witnessed a notable surge, reaching 70.37 MT. This surge reflects an impressive annual growth rate of 47.85 % underscoring the robust performance and efficiency of the coal sector. Concurrently, the coal stock at Thermal Power Plants (TPP), specifically at the location identified as DCB, marked a notable increase to 36.16 MT on the same date, with an annual growth rate of 15.26%.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News