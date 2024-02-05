Consumer Durables shares slide

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 220.47 points or 0.44% at 49829.96 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Voltas Ltd (up 2.77%), Blue Star Ltd (up 1.23%), Titan Company Ltd (up 0.79%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.54%), and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.08%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, V I P Industries Ltd (up 3.67%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 2.11%), and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.99%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 129.72 or 0.18% at 72215.35.

The Nifty 50 index was up 69 points or 0.32% at 21922.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 285.12 points or 0.62% at 46134.92.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 72.94 points or 0.55% at 13422.88.

On BSE,2071 shares were trading in green, 1847 were trading in red and 140 were unchanged.

