Coal production sees surge of around 32% this fiscal

Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The Ministry of Coal has reported that total coal production from captive and commercial mines for the financial year 2024-25 has reached 167.36 million tonnes (MT) as of February 2025. This represents a 32.53% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to the 126.28 MT produced by February 28, 2024.

Coal dispatch has also witnessed a significant surge, with total dispatch for the financial year reaching 170.66 MT, surpassing the 128.45 MT recorded in the previous year. This marks a 32.86% YoY growth.

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

