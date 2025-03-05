Coal production sees surge of around 32% this fiscal

The Ministry of Coal has reported that total coal production from captive and commercial mines for the financial year 2024-25 has reached 167.36 million tonnes (MT) as of February 2025. This represents a 32.53% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to the 126.28 MT produced by February 28, 2024.

Coal dispatch has also witnessed a significant surge, with total dispatch for the financial year reaching 170.66 MT, surpassing the 128.45 MT recorded in the previous year. This marks a 32.86% YoY growth.

