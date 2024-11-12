Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coastal Corporation consolidated net profit declines 88.62% in the September 2024 quarter

Coastal Corporation consolidated net profit declines 88.62% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 3:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 38.98% to Rs 154.77 crore

Net profit of Coastal Corporation declined 88.62% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 38.98% to Rs 154.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 111.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales154.77111.36 39 OPM %4.879.41 -PBDT4.329.01 -52 PBT1.245.99 -79 NP0.514.48 -89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

'I can't think long term anymore' Ronaldo on trying to score 1000 goals

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE SCORE: India vs South Korea hockey to begin at 4:45 PM

Awfis to design, manage 165K sq ft office space for NSE in Mumbai

Key reasons why Sensex fell 1,053 pts from day's high, Nifty below 24,000

Targets unchanged a year after deal on tripling renewables by 2030: Report

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 3:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story