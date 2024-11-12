Coastal Corporation consolidated net profit declines 88.62% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.98% to Rs 154.77 croreNet profit of Coastal Corporation declined 88.62% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 38.98% to Rs 154.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 111.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales154.77111.36 39 OPM %4.879.41 -PBDT4.329.01 -52 PBT1.245.99 -79 NP0.514.48 -89
