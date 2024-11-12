Coastal Corporation consolidated net profit declines 88.62% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.98% to Rs 154.77 crore

Net profit of Coastal Corporation declined 88.62% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 38.98% to Rs 154.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 111.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.154.77111.364.879.414.329.011.245.990.514.48

