Marksans Pharma consolidated net profit rises 15.80% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 3:18 PM IST
Sales rise 20.83% to Rs 641.92 crore

Net profit of Marksans Pharma rose 15.80% to Rs 96.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 83.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.83% to Rs 641.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 531.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales641.92531.24 21 OPM %21.1421.45 -PBDT144.11131.32 10 PBT124.60113.77 10 NP96.7283.52 16

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 3:09 PM IST

