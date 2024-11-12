Marksans Pharma consolidated net profit rises 15.80% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.83% to Rs 641.92 crore

Net profit of Marksans Pharma rose 15.80% to Rs 96.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 83.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.83% to Rs 641.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 531.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.641.92531.2421.1421.45144.11131.32124.60113.7796.7283.52

