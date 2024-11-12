CESC consolidated net profit rises 1.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.00% to Rs 4700.00 crore

Net profit of CESC rose 1.44% to Rs 353.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 348.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.00% to Rs 4700.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4352.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.4700.004352.0019.0614.84757.00764.00462.00461.00353.00348.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News