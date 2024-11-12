Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CESC consolidated net profit rises 1.44% in the September 2024 quarter

CESC consolidated net profit rises 1.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 3:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 8.00% to Rs 4700.00 crore

Net profit of CESC rose 1.44% to Rs 353.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 348.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.00% to Rs 4700.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4352.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4700.004352.00 8 OPM %19.0614.84 -PBDT757.00764.00 -1 PBT462.00461.00 0 NP353.00348.00 1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

'I can't think long term anymore' Ronaldo on trying to score 1000 goals

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE SCORE: India vs South Korea hockey to begin at 4:45 PM

Awfis to design, manage 165K sq ft office space for NSE in Mumbai

Key reasons why Sensex fell 1,053 pts from day's high, Nifty below 24,000

Targets unchanged a year after deal on tripling renewables by 2030: Report

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 3:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story