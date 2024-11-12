Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 98.01% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 3:18 PM IST
Sales rise 60.15% to Rs 32.11 crore

Net profit of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals declined 98.01% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 60.15% to Rs 32.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales32.1120.05 60 OPM %15.6623.39 -PBDT5.664.80 18 PBT4.704.00 18 NP0.2010.07 -98

