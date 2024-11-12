Oriental Carbon & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 98.01% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 60.15% to Rs 32.11 crore

Net profit of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals declined 98.01% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 60.15% to Rs 32.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.32.1120.0515.6623.395.664.804.704.000.2010.07

