Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries standalone net profit rises 73.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries standalone net profit rises 73.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries rose 73.00% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 156.00% to Rs 1.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Alkyl Amines Q4 PAT rises 20% YoY to Rs 46 cr; declares dividend of Rs 10/sh

Ideaforge Tech reports net loss of Rs 26 crore in Q4

Grindwell Norton Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

EUR/USD slides to one-month low as markets eye economic challenges for Eurozone and Germany

Intellect Design Arena gains after Q4 PAT spurts 85% YoY to Rs 135 cr

First Published: May 09 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story