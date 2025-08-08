Sensex settles 765 pts lower; Nifty ends below 24,400 level; VIX jumps 2.95%

The domestic equity benchmarks ended with major losses today as investors remained cautious amid concerns over the impact of Trumps tariff decision. Market sentiment turned risk-averse, with participants adopting a risk-off approach. Going forward, investors will closely monitor crude oil prices, FII activity and development on the tariff front.

The Nifty settled below the 24,400 level. All sectoral indices on the NSE ended in the red, with realty, metal and auto shares losing the most.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tanked 765.47 points or 0.95% to 79,857.79. The Nifty 50 index declined 232.85 points or 0.95% to 24,363.30.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 1.56% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index tanked 1.03%. Market breadth remained weak, with more stocks declining than advancing. On the BSE, 2,495 stocks fell, 1,532 advanced, while 146 remained unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 2.95% to 12.03. IPO Update: The initial public offer (IPO) of All Time Plastics received bids for 95,64,480 shares as against 1,05,46,297 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on Friday (8 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.91 times.

The initial public offer (IPO) of JSW Cement received bids for 9,16,80,558 shares as against 18,12,94,964 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on Friday (8 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.51 times. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index fell 2.11% to 874.15. The index dropped 2.94% in four consecutive trading sessions. Godrej Properties (down 3.73%), Phoenix Mills (down 3.1%), Sobha (down 2.87%), Oberoi Realty (down 2.79%), Anant Raj (down 2.71%), Raymond (down 2.61%), DLF (down 1.91%), Lodha Developers (down 1.67%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.39%) and Brigade Enterprises (down 0.69%) declined. Stocks in Spotlight:

Titan Company advanced 1.49% after the company reported a 52.5% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,091 crore on a 20.4% rise in operating revenue to Rs 14,673 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25. Life Insurance Corporation of India surged 2.92% after the company reported a 5.02% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 10,986.51 crore on 5.66% rise in total income to Rs 2,22,863.61 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Kalyan Jewellers India tanked 10%. The companys consolidated net profit surged 48.55% to Rs 264.08 crore in Q1 FY26, supported by a 31.48% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 7,268.5 crore compared to the same period last year.

Apollo Tyres slipped 1.35% after the company reported a 95.73% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 12.88 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 302 crore posted in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations grew by 3.56% YoY to Rs 6,560.76 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. State Bank of India (SBI) shed 0.42%. The bank reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 19,160 crore for Q1 FY26, up 12.48% from Q1 FY25 and 2.78% higher sequentially. Net interest income came in at Rs 41,072 crore, marginally lower by 0.13% YoY and down 3.98% QoQ. India Shelter Finance Corporation rallied 6.96% after the companys consolidated net profit climbed 43.01% to Rs 119.44 crore on 43.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 361.21 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

BSE fell 2.17%. The company has reported a 104% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 538 crore on a 59% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 958 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25. KRBL surged 13.12% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 74% to Rs 150.58 crore on a 32.1% increase in net sales to Rs 1,584.35 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024. Data Patterns (India) tumbled 5.51% after the companys standalone net profit fell 22.23% to Rs 25.50 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 32.79 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 4.56% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 99.33 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Global Markets: European markets traded mixed on Friday as investors reacted to U.S. President Donald Trumps nomination for an open seat on the Federal Reserves governing board. Asian shares ended mixed. Japans Topix index rose for the fourth consecutive session Friday and hit a record high of 3,031.78. Investors will continue to monitor how the reciprocal tariffs levied by President Trump will impact the affected countries and the global economy in general. On Wall Street, the 30-stock Dow closed down about 224 points, or 0.5%, while the S&P 500 ended the session off 0.08% on Thursday. However, the Nasdaq Composite managed to outperform and added nearly 0.4%.