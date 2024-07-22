Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 32.34% to Rs 88.35 crore

Net profit of Cochin Minerals & Rutile rose 162.11% to Rs 5.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 32.34% to Rs 88.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 66.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales88.3566.76 32 OPM %9.894.34 -PBDT9.243.59 157 PBT9.003.42 163 NP5.952.27 162

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

