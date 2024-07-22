Sales rise 32.34% to Rs 88.35 crore

Net profit of Cochin Minerals & Rutile rose 162.11% to Rs 5.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 32.34% to Rs 88.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 66.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.88.3566.769.894.349.243.599.003.425.952.27

