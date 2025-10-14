Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cochin Shipyard wins order from European Client

Cochin Shipyard wins order from European Client

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
For construction of six LNG‑fuelled feeder vessels

Cochin Shipyard has bagged a Mega* order from a prominent European Client for the design and construction of six (6) feeder container vessels, each with a capacity of abt. 1,700 TEU and powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG). A Letter of Intent (LOI) in this regard was signed on 14 October 2025. A formal shipbuilding contract detailing the techno-commercial terms will be signed in due course.

According to the company's project classification, the value of the order is above Rs 2,000 crore.

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

