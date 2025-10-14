Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hexaware Technologies announces change in senior management

Hexaware Technologies announces change in senior management

Oct 14 2025
Hexaware Technologies has announced the following changes in senior management:

Appointment of Hariharan Srinivasan, Executive Vice President - HR, as the interim Chief People Officer (CPO) of the group w.e.f. 16 November 2025 in place of Nita Nambiar who ceases to be CPO w.e.f. 15 November 2025.

Appointment of Siddharth Dhar, President and head of Digital IT Operations (DITO) as the Head of AI Practice w.e.f. 14 October 2025 in addition to heading DITO.

Appointment of Eravi Gopan as President and head of Hi-Tech Vertical w.e.f. 20 October 2025.

Oct 14 2025

