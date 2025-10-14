Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades below 25,100 level; Media shares slide

Nifty trades below 25,100 level; Media shares slide

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The key equity indices traded with substantial losses in the early-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 25,100 level. Media stocks declined after advancing in the past three consecutive trading sessions.

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 454.57 points or 0.56% to 81,872.08. The Nifty 50 index declined 138.65 points or 0.55% to 25,089.10.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.84% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index tanked 1.03%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,210 shares rose and 2,754 shares fell. A total of 176 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 4.54% to 11.51. The Nifty 28 October 2025 futures were trading at 25,182, at a premium of 92.90 points as compared with the spot at 25,089.10.

The Nifty option chain for the 28 October 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 54.6 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 54.5 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index fell 1.30% to 1,543.05. The index added 0.47% in the past three consecutive trading sessions.

Tips Music (down 2.37%), Saregama India (down 1.88%), Nazara Technologies (down 1.64%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 1.5%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 1.31%), Sun TV Network (down 1.19%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 1.07%), D B Corp (down 0.78%) and PVR Inox (down 0.18%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

RBL Bank rose 0.95%. The media reports suggested that Emirates NBD, the UAEs second-largest bank, is in advanced talks to invest Rs 15,000 crore for a 51% stake, aiming to gain majority control in the Indian private lender.

Den Networks slipped 4.25% after the cable TV distributor consolidated net profit fell 32.44% to Rs 35.16 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 52.05 crore posted in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations declined 3.07% year on year to Rs 241.43 crore posted in Q2 FY26.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

