Nifty trades below 25,100 level; Media shares slide

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 454.57 points or 0.56% to 81,872.08. The Nifty 50 index declined 138.65 points or 0.55% to 25,089.10.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.84% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index tanked 1.03%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,210 shares rose and 2,754 shares fell. A total of 176 shares were unchanged.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was rallied 4.45% to 11.50.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 4.54% to 11.51. The Nifty 28 October 2025 futures were trading at 25,182, at a premium of 92.90 points as compared with the spot at 25,089.10.
The Nifty option chain for the 28 October 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 54.6 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 54.5 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index fell 1.30% to 1,543.05. The index added 0.47% in the past three consecutive trading sessions.
Tips Music (down 2.37%), Saregama India (down 1.88%), Nazara Technologies (down 1.64%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 1.5%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 1.31%), Sun TV Network (down 1.19%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 1.07%), D B Corp (down 0.78%) and PVR Inox (down 0.18%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
RBL Bank rose 0.95%. The media reports suggested that Emirates NBD, the UAEs second-largest bank, is in advanced talks to invest Rs 15,000 crore for a 51% stake, aiming to gain majority control in the Indian private lender.
Den Networks slipped 4.25% after the cable TV distributor consolidated net profit fell 32.44% to Rs 35.16 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 52.05 crore posted in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations declined 3.07% year on year to Rs 241.43 crore posted in Q2 FY26.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app