Nifty trades below 25,100 level; Media shares slide

The key equity indices traded with substantial losses in the early-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 25,100 level. Media stocks declined after advancing in the past three consecutive trading sessions.

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 454.57 points or 0.56% to 81,872.08. The Nifty 50 index declined 138.65 points or 0.55% to 25,089.10.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.84% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index tanked 1.03%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,210 shares rose and 2,754 shares fell. A total of 176 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 4.54% to 11.51. The Nifty 28 October 2025 futures were trading at 25,182, at a premium of 92.90 points as compared with the spot at 25,089.10. The Nifty option chain for the 28 October 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 54.6 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 54.5 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Media index fell 1.30% to 1,543.05. The index added 0.47% in the past three consecutive trading sessions. Tips Music (down 2.37%), Saregama India (down 1.88%), Nazara Technologies (down 1.64%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 1.5%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 1.31%), Sun TV Network (down 1.19%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 1.07%), D B Corp (down 0.78%) and PVR Inox (down 0.18%) declined. Stocks in Spotlight: RBL Bank rose 0.95%. The media reports suggested that Emirates NBD, the UAEs second-largest bank, is in advanced talks to invest Rs 15,000 crore for a 51% stake, aiming to gain majority control in the Indian private lender.