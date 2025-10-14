We Win Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Kothari Products Ltd, Vivid Mercantile Ltd, Carraro India Ltd and Repro India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 October 2025.

We Win Ltd spiked 16.42% to Rs 70.28 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 8799 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10007 shares in the past one month.

Kothari Products Ltd soared 13.31% to Rs 95.01. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 88313 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22650 shares in the past one month. Vivid Mercantile Ltd surged 13.09% to Rs 6.48. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.95 lakh shares in the past one month. Carraro India Ltd rose 10.61% to Rs 512. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 54777 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26832 shares in the past one month.