Lotus Chocolate slumps as Q2 PAT tanks 72% YoY to Rs 1 cr

Lotus Chocolate Company slumped 11.90% to Rs 1,039 after the company's standalone net profit tumbled 72.46% to Rs 1.44 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 5.23 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

However, revenue from operations rose 25.05% to Rs 160.43 crore in the second quarter of FY26 from Rs 128.29 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

During the quarter, profit before tax (PBT) was at Rs 2.37 crore in Q2 FY26, down 66.28% as against with Rs 7.03 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Total expenses jumped 33.96% to Rs 162.69 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Rs 121.44 crore in Q2 FY25. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 38.92 crore (down 67.26%), employee benefit expenses were at Rs 8.19 crore (up 94.07%) and finance cost was at Rs 4.46 crore (up 225.54% YoY) during the period under review.