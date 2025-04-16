Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coffee export up around 40% in FY25, strong growth noted in electronic goods, Rice and Tea also

Coffee export up around 40% in FY25, strong growth noted in electronic goods, Rice and Tea also

Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
According to latest data from Ministry of Commerce & Industry, exports of Tea (11.84%), Coffee (40.37%), Rice (19.73%), Tobacco (36.53%), Spices (4.78%), Fruits & vegetables (5.67%), Cereal preparations & miscellaneous processed items (8.71%), Marine products (0.45%), Meat, dairy & poultry products (12.57%), Mica, coal & other ores, minerals including processed minerals (6.95%), Leather and leather products (2.06%), Drugs and pharmaceuticals (9.39%), engineering goods (6.74%), Electronics goods (32.47%), Cotton yarn/fabs/makeups etc (3.19%), Man-made/ yarn/Fabs/made ups etc (4.07%), RMG of Textiles (10.03%), Jute Mfg. including Floor Covering (13.35%), Carpet (10.46%), and Plastic & Linoleum (10.23%) registered strong growth during FY 2024-25 over the previous FY 2023-24.

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

